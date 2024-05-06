Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,131 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,696,000 after buying an additional 199,531 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,792,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,556,000 after purchasing an additional 573,424 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.96. 5,692,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

