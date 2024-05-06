ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. On average, analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARC stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

