Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 8th.

Archer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHVF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Monday. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Archer has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

