Archer Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHVF remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

