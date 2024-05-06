Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.80

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.80 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 50186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Argan Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a market cap of $843.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. Argan had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $790,814.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $790,814.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $154,130.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,182. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Argan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Argan by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Argan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 12.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Articles

