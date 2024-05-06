Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.40

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 78003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 99,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,082,485.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 99,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,082,485.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,314,950 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,386 shares of company stock worth $3,658,179. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

