ARPA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.50 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $86.50 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.06918083 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $8,548,082.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

