Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Victoria Vakiener Sells 1,799 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 619,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,873. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ARWR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.