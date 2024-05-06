ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) President Randolph C. Blazer Sells 6,000 Shares

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASGN Stock Up 2.1 %

ASGN traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.17. 220,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,524. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.51. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 38.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

