Atkore (ATKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Atkore to post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atkore to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $176.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $188,775.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,154.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $188,775.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,154.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

