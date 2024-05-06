Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 658,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,032. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.