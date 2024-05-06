Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,206 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,190 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,939,000. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after acquiring an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,903,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,684,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.44. 2,737,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,223. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

