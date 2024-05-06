Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.72. The company had a trading volume of 373,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.27 and a 200-day moving average of $255.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

