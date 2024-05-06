Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $605,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
SCHA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. 678,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
