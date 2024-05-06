Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $627,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,544,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

