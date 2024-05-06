Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.12. 70,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,584. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.