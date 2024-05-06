Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 6,553 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,922,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.77.
Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.