Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.99. 58,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,525. The stock has a market cap of $958.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
