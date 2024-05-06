Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.99. 58,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,525. The stock has a market cap of $958.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.