Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $7.39 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $36.41 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $7.39 or 0.00011552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,892.39 or 0.99938399 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003591 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,016,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,991,572.93581194 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.45228723 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $23,606,406.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

