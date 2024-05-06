Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $258.02 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

