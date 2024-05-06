Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 296.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $328.45 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

