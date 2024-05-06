Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 61.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $536.94 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.46 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $560.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.00. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

