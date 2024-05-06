Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,563 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 505,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

