Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average of $126.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

