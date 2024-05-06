Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,769 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,123,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,748,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,738,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,222.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 410,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS opened at $44.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

