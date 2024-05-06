Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.