Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $87.28 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

