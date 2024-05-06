Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 206.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

