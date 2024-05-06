Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $98.44 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

