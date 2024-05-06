Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,531 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

