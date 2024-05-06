Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $120.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $121.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

