Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 350.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after buying an additional 1,617,367 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 225.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,137,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $189,959,000 after buying an additional 1,480,837 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,949,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,982,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $96.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

