B. Riley Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on MasTec from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

Get MasTec alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.01. 774,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.