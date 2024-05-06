Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDGI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

BDGI stock opened at C$43.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.55 and a twelve month high of C$51.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. Also, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $139,694 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

