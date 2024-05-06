Banana Gun Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $87.64 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for $33.79 or 0.00053034 BTC on popular exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $87.64 million and $2.16 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,589 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,216.84264639 with 2,593,589.0058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 33.29020839 USD and is down -9.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,061,907.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

