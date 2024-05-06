Bank of America Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $145.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $5.04 on Thursday, hitting $143.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,472. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $143.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $66,279,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

