Barclays Increases Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $215.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $211.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $5.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.67. 961,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.75.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,557,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,223,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

