Barclays Raises Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $312.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $305.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BDX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.62. 274,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.45 and a 200-day moving average of $240.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

