Barclays Raises Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 800

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($10.05) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.92) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 951.33 ($11.95).

LON STAN opened at GBX 755 ($9.48) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 674.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 646.89. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 767 ($9.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £264,829.60 ($332,658.71). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

