Barclays Trims PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $22.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.92.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 359,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 60.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

