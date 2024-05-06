Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Gap Up to $13.60

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.40. Bausch + Lomb shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 261,762 shares.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 263,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

