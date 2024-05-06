Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.56

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 14470059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
Baytex Energy Stock Up 5.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baytex Energy
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.