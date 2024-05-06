BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. National Western Life Group comprises about 1.4% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWLI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $489.80. 15,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,864. The business’s 50 day moving average is $488.44 and its 200-day moving average is $484.14. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.56 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Company Profile



National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

