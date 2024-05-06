BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. CapStar Financial comprises about 1.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of CapStar Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 97,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR remained flat at $20.10 during trading hours on Monday. 172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,585. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CapStar Financial Profile



CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

