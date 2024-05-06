BCK Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,841 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE GAQ remained flat at $11.16 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

