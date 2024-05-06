Belrium Trading Down 0% This Week (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000964 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000868 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

