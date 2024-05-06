Benchmark Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $200.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.24.

AMD stock opened at $150.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.41 and its 200 day moving average is $152.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 782,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,456,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

