Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $767.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

