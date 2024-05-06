Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 608,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 239,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

