Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 10,392 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $513,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 702,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 508,046 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

PIE stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

